OnePlus 7T Pro
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 319K)
  • 25% higher pixel density (516 vs 413 PPI)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 729 and 593 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (706 against 600 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 38 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7T Pro
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96.9%
PWM 294 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 7 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7T Pro
600 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +18%
706 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7T Pro +5%
88.1%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T Pro and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 700 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7T Pro +23%
729
Pixel 4a 5G
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7T Pro +64%
2910
Pixel 4a 5G
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7T Pro +52%
485274
Pixel 4a 5G
319617
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (57th and 146th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Stock Android
OS size 28 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7T Pro
12:03 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
7T Pro
18:15 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
7T Pro
34:45 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7T Pro
82.4 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +11%
91.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2019 September 2020
Release date October 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 450 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T Pro is definitely a better buy.

