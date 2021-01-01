Home > Smartphone comparison > 7T Pro vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7T Pro vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Ванплас 7Т Про
OnePlus 7T Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (516 vs 409 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4085 mAh
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (671 against 591 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 777 and 719 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7T Pro
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.1%
PWM 294 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7T Pro
591 nits
Mate 30 Pro +14%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
7T Pro
88.1%
Mate 30 Pro +7%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T Pro and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 700 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7T Pro
719
Mate 30 Pro +8%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7T Pro
2856
Mate 30 Pro +7%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7T Pro
480204
Mate 30 Pro
479924
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (54th and 55th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 EMUI 11
OS size 28 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7T Pro
12:03 hr
Mate 30 Pro +21%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7T Pro
18:15 hr
Mate 30 Pro
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
7T Pro +71%
34:45 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (59th and 82nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7T Pro
80.6 dB
Mate 30 Pro +2%
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2019 September 2019
Release date October 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

