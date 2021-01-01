Home > Smartphone comparison > 7T Pro vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7T Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro

Ванплас 7Т Про
OnePlus 7T Pro
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (591 against 495 nits)
  • 17% higher pixel density (516 vs 441 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
7T Pro
85
P40 Pro
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
7T Pro
83
P40 Pro
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
7T Pro
80
P40 Pro
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
7T Pro
79
P40 Pro
87
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
7T Pro
82
P40 Pro
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
7T Pro
79
P40 Pro
85

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7T Pro
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 516 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.4%
PWM 294 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7T Pro +19%
591 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
7T Pro
88.1%
P40 Pro +4%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T Pro and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 700 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7T Pro
719
P40 Pro +8%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7T Pro
2856
P40 Pro +10%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7T Pro
480204
P40 Pro +1%
484432
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (54th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 EMUI 11
OS size 28 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7T Pro
12:03 hr
P40 Pro +26%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7T Pro
18:15 hr
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
7T Pro +54%
34:45 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7T Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
140
Video quality
7T Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
105
Generic camera score
7T Pro
n/a
P40 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7T Pro
80.6 dB
P40 Pro +10%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2019 March 2020
Release date October 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

