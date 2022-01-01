Home > Smartphone comparison > 7T Pro vs OnePlus 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the OnePlus 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (32:25 vs 25:39 hours)
  • Comes with 785 mAh larger battery capacity: 4085 vs 3300 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (538K versus 398K)
  • 28% higher pixel density (516 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (595 against 432 nits)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 516 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 450 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.12%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.4%
PWM 294 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 7 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
7T Pro +38%
595 nits
OnePlus 6
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
7T Pro +5%
88.1%
OnePlus 6
84.12%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 630
GPU clock 700 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7T Pro +41%
720
OnePlus 6
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7T Pro +27%
2881
OnePlus 6
2267
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
7T Pro +35%
538759
OnePlus 6
398176
CPU 141955 102075
GPU 203776 164911
Memory 89888 57690
UX 106589 77128
Total score 538759 398176
3DMark Wild Life Performance
7T Pro +65%
2383
OnePlus 6
1448
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 14 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 2383 1448
PCMark 3.0 score 11277 8283
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OxygenOS 12.1 OxygenOS 11
OS size 28 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:57 hr 08:07 hr
Watching video 14:13 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 04:59 hr 03:44 hr
Standby 111 hr 94 hr
General battery life
7T Pro +26%
32:25 hr
OnePlus 6
25:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7T Pro
n/a
OnePlus 6
100
Video quality
7T Pro
n/a
OnePlus 6
87
Generic camera score
7T Pro
n/a
OnePlus 6
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7T Pro
81.4 dB
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2019 May 2018
Release date October 2019 May 2018
SAR (head) - 1.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T Pro is definitely a better buy.

