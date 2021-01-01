Home > Smartphone comparison > 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7T – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7T

Ванплас 7Т Про
OnePlus 7T Pro
VS
Ванплас 7Т
OnePlus 7T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on October 10, 2019, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • 28% higher pixel density (516 vs 402 PPI)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (100 vs 90 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (738 against 591 nits)
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
7T Pro
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 516 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 88.1% 86.74%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.6%
PWM 294 Hz 357 Hz
Response time 7 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
7T Pro
591 nits
OnePlus 7T +25%
738 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
7T Pro +2%
88.1%
OnePlus 7T
86.74%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 700 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
7T Pro
719
OnePlus 7T +2%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7T Pro +1%
2856
OnePlus 7T
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
7T Pro
480204
OnePlus 7T
482492
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (54th and 51st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size 28 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4085 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
7T Pro
12:03 hr
OnePlus 7T +1%
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7T Pro
18:15 hr
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
7T Pro +17%
34:45 hr
OnePlus 7T
29:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
7T Pro
n/a
OnePlus 7T
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
7T Pro
n/a
OnePlus 7T
114

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
7T Pro
80.6 dB
OnePlus 7T +5%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced October 2019 September 2019
Release date October 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7T Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (21.1%)
15 (78.9%)
Total votes: 19

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 7T Pro and Apple iPhone 11
2. OnePlus 7T Pro and Apple iPhone XR
3. OnePlus 7T Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
4. OnePlus 7T Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
5. OnePlus 7T Pro and Huawei P40 Pro
6. OnePlus 7T and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
7. OnePlus 7T and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
8. OnePlus 7T and Huawei P40 Pro
9. OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro
10. OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish