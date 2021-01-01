Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 7T vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7T vs Apple iPhone 8

OnePlus 7T
Apple iPhone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 7T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • Comes with 1979 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.85 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 21.34% more screen real estate
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 260K)
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (90 vs 66 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (739 against 633 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 42 grams less
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 921 and 736 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7T
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.74% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.9%
PWM 357 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7T +17%
739 nits
iPhone 8
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 7T +33%
86.74%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple GPU
GPU clock 627 MHz -
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7T
736
iPhone 8 +25%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7T +26%
2786
iPhone 8
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 7T +77%
358120
iPhone 8
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7T +82%
475279
iPhone 8
260965
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.7 -
OS size 27 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7T +5%
12:11 hr
iPhone 8
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7T +75%
18:11 hr
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7T +140%
29:35 hr
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 7T +31%
122
iPhone 8
93
Video quality
OnePlus 7T +7%
96
iPhone 8
90
Generic camera score
OnePlus 7T +24%
114
iPhone 8
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7T +6%
85.2 dB
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2017
Release date September 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.

