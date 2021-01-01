OnePlus 7T vs Google Pixel 3 XL
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 7T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 289K)
- Delivers 79% higher maximum brightness (739 against 412 nits)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Comes with 370 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3430 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
- 30% higher pixel density (522 vs 402 PPI)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Waterproof body (IPX8 classification)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
62
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.74%
|83.39%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|100%
|PWM
|357 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|15 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|627 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7T +91%
736
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7T +67%
2786
1673
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 7T +104%
358120
175945
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7T +64%
475279
289876
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (100th and 232nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0.7
|Stock Android
|OS size
|27 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|3430 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
29:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.8
|Focal length
|25 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|September 2019
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 537 USD
|~ 825 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.04 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.
