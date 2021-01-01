Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 7T vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7T vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

OnePlus 7T
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 7T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (543K versus 379K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 645 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (122 vs 90 hours)
  • Comes with 880 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 3800 mAh
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (854 against 736 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7T
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.74% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 357 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7T
736 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +16%
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 7T +2%
86.74%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 627 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7T +16%
749
Pixel 5a 5G
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7T +44%
2815
Pixel 5a 5G
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 7T +43%
543892
Pixel 5a 5G
379048
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.7 Stock Android
OS size 27 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +51%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +18%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7T
29:35 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +11%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7T
85.2 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 August 2021
Release date September 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7T. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

