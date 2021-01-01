Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 7T vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 7T vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Ванплас 7Т
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
OnePlus 7T
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 7T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (90 vs 84 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 1203 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 3800 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 27% higher pixel density (512 vs 402 PPI)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 544K)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (859 against 743 nits)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7T
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.74% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 357 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7T
743 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +16%
859 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 7T
86.74%
Pixel 6 Pro +2%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Google Tensor
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 627 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7T
745
Pixel 6 Pro +39%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 7T
544348
Pixel 6 Pro +24%
675965
CPU 153058 167563
GPU 221039 278665
Memory 84965 91371
UX 89858 138716
Total score 544348 675965
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 7T
2401
Pixel 6 Pro +158%
6186
Stability 97% 54%
Graphics test 14 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 2401 6186
PCMark 3.0 score - 11301
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (128th and 69th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.7 Stock Android
OS size 27 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +2%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7T +18%
18:11 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7T +12%
29:35 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7T
85.2 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 October 2021
Release date September 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Pro or OnePlus 7T
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 or OnePlus 7T
3. OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 7T
4. OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 7T
5. OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 7T
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Google Pixel 6 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or Google Pixel 6 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 6 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro
10. Sony Xperia 1 III or Google Pixel 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish