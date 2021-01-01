OnePlus 7T vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS OnePlus 7T Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 7T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Shows 7% longer battery life (90 vs 84 hours)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Weighs 20 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Comes with 1203 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 3800 mAh

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

27% higher pixel density (512 vs 402 PPI)

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 544K)

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (859 against 743 nits)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 7T Price Google Pixel 6 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.74% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.6% - PWM 357 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness OnePlus 7T 743 nits Pixel 6 Pro +16% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IPX4 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 7T 86.74% Pixel 6 Pro +2% 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 10.0.7 Stock Android OS size 27 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3800 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 30 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 7T 12:11 hr Pixel 6 Pro +2% 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 7T +18% 18:11 hr Pixel 6 Pro 15:35 hr Talk (3G) OnePlus 7T +12% 29:35 hr Pixel 6 Pro 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 117° 114° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 51 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 7T 122 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality OnePlus 7T 96 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score OnePlus 7T 114 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 16 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 7T 85.2 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2019 October 2021 Release date September 2019 October 2021 SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.