OnePlus 7T vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 7T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (738 against 671 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 14% longer battery life (103 vs 90 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 7.36% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
84
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|86.74%
|94.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|98.1%
|PWM
|357 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|627 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
735
Mate 30 Pro +6%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2814
Mate 30 Pro +9%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7T +1%
482492
479924
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (51st and 55th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0.7
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|27 GB
|27.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:11 hr
Mate 30 Pro +20%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7T +46%
29:35 hr
20:10 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (75th and 82nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Mate 30 Pro +7%
131
Video quality
96
Mate 30 Pro +4%
100
Generic camera score
114
Mate 30 Pro +6%
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 537 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.04 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 7T.
