Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 7T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 254K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (738 against 583 nits)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7T
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 402 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86.74% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 357 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 6 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7T +27%
738 nits
P20 Pro
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus 7T +6%
86.74%
P20 Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 627 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7T +111%
735
P20 Pro
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7T +103%
2814
P20 Pro
1389
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7T +90%
482492
P20 Pro
254079
AnTuTu Android Ranking (51st and 188th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.7 EMUI 10
OS size 27 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
P20 Pro +18%
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7T +38%
18:11 hr
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7T +43%
29:35 hr
P20 Pro
20:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 7T +7%
122
P20 Pro
114
Video quality
OnePlus 7T
96
P20 Pro +2%
98
Generic camera score
OnePlus 7T +5%
114
P20 Pro
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7T
84.8 dB
P20 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 March 2018
Release date September 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.

