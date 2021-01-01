OnePlus 7T vs Huawei P20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 7T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 254K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (738 against 583 nits)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
85
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|86.74%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|357 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|627 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7T +111%
735
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7T +103%
2814
1389
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7T +90%
482492
254079
AnTuTu Android Ranking (51st and 188th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0.7
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|27 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:11 hr
P20 Pro +18%
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7T +38%
18:11 hr
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7T +43%
29:35 hr
20:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
OnePlus 7T +7%
122
114
Video quality
96
P20 Pro +2%
98
Generic camera score
OnePlus 7T +5%
114
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|March 2018
|Release date
|September 2019
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 537 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.04 W/kg
|0.73 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1