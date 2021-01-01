Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 7T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2019, against the OnePlus 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.