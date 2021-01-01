OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 7T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2019, against the OnePlus 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (739 against 427 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 13.4% more screen real estate
- Shows 8% longer battery life (90 vs 83 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3300 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5
- Weighs 37 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
91
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.74%
|73.34%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|-
|PWM
|357 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|154.2 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|627 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2786
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 7T +101%
358120
178297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
475279
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0.7
|OxygenOS 9.0.4
|OS size
|27 GB
|11.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3800 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
|Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7T +15%
12:11 hr
10:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
OnePlus 5 +2%
18:42 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7T +52%
29:35 hr
19:27 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 36 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|20 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
114
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|June 2017
|Release date
|September 2019
|August 2017
|Launch price
|~ 537 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.04 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.48 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.
