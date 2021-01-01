Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 5T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 7T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 26, 2019, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 276K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 71% higher maximum brightness (739 against 432 nits)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (90 vs 82 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3800 vs 3300 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 7T
vs
OnePlus 5T

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.74% 79.88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 357 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 6 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 7T +71%
739 nits
OnePlus 5T
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 7T +9%
86.74%
OnePlus 5T
79.88%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 540
GPU clock 627 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 7T +90%
736
OnePlus 5T
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 7T +67%
2786
OnePlus 5T
1673
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
OnePlus 7T +103%
358120
OnePlus 5T
176621
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 7T +72%
475279
OnePlus 5T
276074
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (100th and 251st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0.7 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 27 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 7T +20%
12:11 hr
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 7T +10%
18:11 hr
OnePlus 5T
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 7T +32%
29:35 hr
OnePlus 5T
22:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 20 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 7T
85.2 dB
OnePlus 5T +1%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 November 2017
Release date September 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 525 USD
SAR (head) 1.04 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.

