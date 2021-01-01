Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone X

OnePlus 8 Pro
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1794 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.98 inch larger screen size
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 315K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (91 vs 74 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (880 against 671 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
95
iPhone X
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
94
iPhone X
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
83
iPhone X
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
83
iPhone X
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
91
iPhone X
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
86
iPhone X
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.3%
PWM 258 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +31%
880 nits
iPhone X
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro +10%
90.8%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
907
iPhone X +2%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +40%
3312
iPhone X
2363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +86%
586732
iPhone X
315253

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 -
OS size 20 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro +33%
12:28 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro +37%
16:58 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro +49%
28:35 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro +25%
126
iPhone X
101
Video quality
8 Pro +16%
103
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
8 Pro +23%
119
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.2 dB
iPhone X +1%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2017
Release date April 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

