Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR

Ванплас 8 Про
OnePlus 8 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1568 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • 57% higher pixel density (513 vs 326 PPI)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (91 vs 78 hours)
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 417K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 11.8% more screen real estate
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (880 against 692 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 907 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 100%
PWM 258 Hz Not detected
Response time 7.5 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +27%
880 nits
iPhone XR
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro +15%
90.8%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
907
iPhone XR +21%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +50%
3312
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +41%
586732
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 -
OS size 20 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
iPhone XR +6%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro +10%
16:58 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro +89%
28:35 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro +22%
126
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
8 Pro +7%
103
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
8 Pro +18%
119
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.2 dB
iPhone XR +3%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2018
Release date April 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. 8 Pro vs iPhone 11
2. 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro
3. 8 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Plus
4. 8 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. 8 Pro vs P40 Pro
6. iPhone XR vs Galaxy S10
7. iPhone XR vs iPhone 11
8. iPhone XR vs iPhone XS
9. iPhone XR vs iPhone 11 Pro
10. iPhone XR vs OnePlus 7T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish