OnePlus 8 Pro vs Google Pixel 5

OnePlus 8 Pro
VS
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 319K)
  • Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (880 against 689 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 430 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4080 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 19% higher pixel density (513 vs 432 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
96
Pixel 5
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
95
Pixel 5
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
83
Pixel 5
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
83
Pixel 5
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
91
Pixel 5
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
88
Pixel 5
74

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +28%
880 nits
Pixel 5
689 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro +6%
90.8%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +53%
907
Pixel 5
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +83%
3312
Pixel 5
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +84%
586732
Pixel 5
319388
AnTuTu Android Rating (13th and 133rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Pixel 5 +1%
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro +8%
16:58 hr
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro +11%
28:35 hr
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Pixel 5 +2%
129
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Pixel 5 +4%
107
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Pixel 5 +1%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.2 dB
Pixel 5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2020
Release date April 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

