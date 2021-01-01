Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Google Pixel 6

Ванплас 8 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
OnePlus 8 Pro
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 25% higher pixel density (513 vs 411 PPI)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1023 and 908 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
92
Pixel 6
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
84
Pixel 6
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
80
Pixel 6
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
81
Pixel 6
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
91
Pixel 6
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
83
Pixel 6
80

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 513 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM 258 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +5%
881 nits
Pixel 6
843 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +9%
90.8%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 587 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
908
Pixel 6 +13%
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +16%
3349
Pixel 6
2894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
8 Pro
672672
Pixel 6
671658
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (64th and 65th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Pixel 6 +1%
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Pixel 6 +22%
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro +34%
28:35 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Pixel 6
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Pixel 6
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Pixel 6
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.4 dB
Pixel 6 +2%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2021
Release date April 2020 October 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 8 Pro. It has a better display and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 and OnePlus 8 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and OnePlus 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro
4. Huawei P40 and OnePlus 8 Pro
5. OnePlus 7 Pro and 8 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Google Pixel 6
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Google Pixel 6
8. Apple iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6
9. OnePlus 9 and Google Pixel 6
10. Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish