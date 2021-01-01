OnePlus 8 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS OnePlus 8 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro Shows 8% longer battery life (91 vs 84 hours) Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 493 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4510 mAh

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 513 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 258 Hz - Response time 7.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 8 Pro +3% 884 nits Pixel 6 Pro 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 8 Pro +2% 90.8% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Google Tensor Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 587 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 8 Pro 902 Pixel 6 Pro +15% 1038 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8 Pro +20% 3352 Pixel 6 Pro 2803 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 8 Pro 669982 Pixel 6 Pro +1% 675965 CPU 177065 167563 GPU 274995 278665 Memory 95224 91371 UX 128265 138716 Total score 669982 675965 3DMark Wild Life Performance 8 Pro 3808 Pixel 6 Pro +62% 6186 Stability 99% 54% Graphics test 22 FPS 37 FPS Graphics score 3808 6186 PCMark 3.0 score 11919 11301 AnTuTu 9 Ranking (77th and 69th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Stock Android OS size 20 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4510 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 30 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 8 Pro 12:28 hr Pixel 6 Pro 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) 8 Pro +8% 16:58 hr Pixel 6 Pro 15:35 hr Talk (3G) 8 Pro +8% 28:35 hr Pixel 6 Pro 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 8 Pro 126 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality 8 Pro 103 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score 8 Pro 119 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 8 Pro 84.4 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2020 October 2021 Release date April 2020 October 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.