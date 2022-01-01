Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate
  • 20% higher pixel density (513 vs 429 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 670K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
89
Pixel 6a
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
74
Pixel 6a
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
81
Pixel 6a
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
74
Pixel 6a
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
90
Pixel 6a
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
79
Pixel 6a
76

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 513 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.9%
PWM 258 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
8 Pro +1%
881 nits
Pixel 6a
871 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +9%
90.8%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 587 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
904
Pixel 6a +15%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +17%
3336
Pixel 6a
2850
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
8 Pro
670801
Pixel 6a +13%
759406
CPU 177065 205089
GPU 274995 300481
Memory 95224 112230
UX 128265 143131
Total score 670801 759406
3DMark Wild Life Performance
8 Pro
3832
Pixel 6a +58%
6051
Stability 99% 54%
Graphics test 22 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 3832 6051
PCMark 3.0 score 11699 9668
AnTuTu Rating (152nd and 103rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 12 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:42 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 13:39 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:02 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 105 hr 91 hr
General battery life
8 Pro
31:10 hr
Pixel 6a +4%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Pixel 6a +11%
140
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Pixel 6a +8%
111
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Pixel 6a +9%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.4 dB
Pixel 6a +4%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 May 2022
Release date April 2020 June 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 8 Pro. It has a better display, software, camera, connectivity, and design.

