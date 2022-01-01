Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (31:10 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (513 vs 416 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (754K versus 679K)
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (983 against 895 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
89
Pixel 7
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
73
Pixel 7
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
81
Pixel 7
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
73
Pixel 7
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
90
Pixel 7
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
78
Pixel 7
80

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 513 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.5%
PWM 258 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
8 Pro
895 nits
Pixel 7 +10%
983 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +7%
90.8%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
914
Pixel 7 +16%
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +2%
3381
Pixel 7
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
8 Pro
679861
Pixel 7 +11%
754428
CPU 177065 203616
GPU 274995 295372
Memory 95224 108654
UX 128265 142235
Total score 679861 754428
3DMark Wild Life Performance
8 Pro
3833
Pixel 7 +70%
6508
Stability 99% 61%
Graphics test 22 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 3833 6508
PCMark 3.0 score 11691 10598
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (158th and 109th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:42 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 13:39 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 05:02 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 105 hr 73 hr
General battery life
8 Pro +7%
31:10 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Pixel 7 +15%
145
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Pixel 7 +39%
143
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Pixel 7 +18%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.4 dB
Pixel 7 +5%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2022
Release date April 2020 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

