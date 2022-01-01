Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Ванплас 8 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
OnePlus 8 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (31:10 vs 28:42 hours)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Comes with 490 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4510 mAh
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 670K)
  • Delivers 23% higher peak brightness (1084 against 881 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
8 Pro
881 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +23%
1084 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +2%
90.8%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
904
Pixel 7 Pro +16%
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +5%
3336
Pixel 7 Pro
3172
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
8 Pro
670801
Pixel 7 Pro +19%
797870
CPU 177065 216931
GPU 274995 296692
Memory 95224 134893
UX 128265 152600
Total score 670801 797870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
8 Pro
3832
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 22 FPS -
Graphics score 3832 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11699 -
AnTuTu 9 Rating (152nd and 80th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 12 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:42 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 13:39 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 05:02 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 105 hr 87 hr
General battery life
8 Pro +9%
31:10 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
28:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 126°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Pixel 7 Pro +17%
148
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Pixel 7 Pro +39%
143
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Pixel 7 Pro +24%
147

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.4 dB
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2022
Release date April 2020 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

User opinions

