Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.