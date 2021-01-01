Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs Honor 30 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus

Ванплас 8 Про
OnePlus 8 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30 Про Плюс
Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (880 against 579 nits)
  • 31% higher pixel density (513 vs 392 PPI)
  • Comes with 510 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 510K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 907 and 777 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (99 vs 91 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Honor 30 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +52%
880 nits
Honor 30 Pro Plus
579 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro +1%
90.8%
Honor 30 Pro Plus
89.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +17%
907
Honor 30 Pro Plus
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +4%
3312
Honor 30 Pro Plus
3170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +15%
586732
Honor 30 Pro Plus
510288
AnTuTu Android Ranking (13th and 40th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Magic UI 3.1.1
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus +10%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus +3%
17:01 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro +21%
28:35 hr
Honor 30 Pro Plus
23:37 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (108th and 105th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Honor 30 Pro Plus +8%
136
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Honor 30 Pro Plus +1%
104
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Honor 30 Pro Plus +5%
125

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.2 dB
Honor 30 Pro Plus
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 April 2020
Release date April 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 687 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (45.7%)
19 (54.3%)
Total votes: 35

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or OnePlus 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8 Pro
4. Huawei P40 or OnePlus 8 Pro
5. OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
7. Huawei P30 Pro or Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
9. Huawei P40 Pro or Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
10. Huawei Honor 30 Pro or Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish