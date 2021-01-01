Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs Honor View 20 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei Honor View 20

Ванплас 8 Про
OnePlus 8 Pro
VS
Хуавей Хонор Вью 20
Huawei Honor View 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 377K)
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (880 against 477 nits)
  • 29% higher pixel density (513 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 510 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Honor View 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 513 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.5%
PWM 258 Hz Not detected
Response time 7.5 ms 39 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1230:1
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +84%
880 nits
Honor View 20
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro +6%
90.8%
Honor View 20
85.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +33%
907
Honor View 20
684
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +37%
3312
Honor View 20
2415
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +56%
586732
Honor View 20
377088
AnTuTu 8 Results (13th and 104th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 20 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Honor View 20 +18%
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro +9%
16:58 hr
Honor View 20
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro
28:35 hr
Honor View 20 +6%
30:00 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (108th and 73rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4304
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro +1%
84.2 dB
Honor View 20
83.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 December 2018
Release date April 2020 December 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) - 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or OnePlus 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8 Pro
4. Huawei P40 or OnePlus 8 Pro
5. OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Huawei Honor View 20
7. Apple iPhone 11 or Huawei Honor View 20
8. Huawei P30 or Huawei Honor View 20
9. Huawei Honor 20 or Huawei Honor View 20
10. Huawei Honor 9X or Huawei Honor View 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish