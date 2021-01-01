Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20

Ванплас 8 Про
OnePlus 8 Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 360K)
  • 35% higher pixel density (513 vs 381 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 510 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (880 against 764 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
95
Mate 20
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
95
Mate 20
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
83
Mate 20
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
81
Mate 20
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
91
Mate 20
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
87
Mate 20
70

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 513 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.4%
PWM 258 Hz 14880 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2172:1
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +15%
880 nits
Mate 20
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro +3%
90.8%
Mate 20
88%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +40%
907
Mate 20
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +48%
3312
Mate 20
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +63%
586732
Mate 20
360289
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (13th and 109th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 20 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Mate 20 +58%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro +15%
16:58 hr
Mate 20
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro +26%
28:35 hr
Mate 20
22:50 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (108th and 55th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.5 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Mate 20
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Mate 20
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Mate 20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro +8%
84.2 dB
Mate 20
78 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2018
Release date April 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or OnePlus 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 or OnePlus 8 Pro
4. Huawei P40 or OnePlus 8 Pro
5. OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 8 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 or Huawei Mate 20
7. Huawei P30 or Huawei Mate 20
8. Huawei Honor 20 or Huawei Mate 20
9. Huawei Nova 5T or Huawei Mate 20
10. Huawei P40 or Huawei Mate 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish