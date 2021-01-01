Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs Mate 40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 40, which is powered by Kirin 9000E 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (901 against 610 nits)
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4200 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (655K versus 598K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 9000E 5G
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
96
Mate 40
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
96
Mate 40
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
95
Mate 40
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
81
Mate 40
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
91
Mate 40
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
89
Mate 40
88

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Mate 40

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +48%
901 nits
Mate 40
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +2%
90.8%
Mate 40
89.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Kirin 9000E 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP22
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
914
Mate 40
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro
3421
Mate 40
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro
598161
Mate 40 +10%
655015
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 EMUI 11
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Mate 40
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Mate 40
n/a
Talk (3G)
8 Pro
28:35 hr
Mate 40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Mate 40
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Mate 40
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Mate 40
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.8 dB
Mate 40
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2020
Release date April 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1000 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40.

