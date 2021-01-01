OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei Nova 7 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 96% higher maximum brightness (880 against 450 nits)
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 388K)
- 31% higher pixel density (513 vs 392 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 510 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Weighs 21 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
77
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
89
75
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|513 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|90.8%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|258 Hz
|-
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2560 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G77 MP8
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
907
Nova 7 Pro +7%
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +30%
3312
2550
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +51%
586732
388373
AnTuTu 8 Rating (13th and 95th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0
|EMUI 10 + HMS
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4510 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
28:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX520 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
103
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 456 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
