Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs Nova 8 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Ванплас 8 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 Про
OnePlus 8 Pro
Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (597K versus 402K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 31% higher pixel density (513 vs 392 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 510 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Nova 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
8 Pro
902 nits
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +2%
90.8%
Nova 8 Pro
89.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +35%
928
Nova 8 Pro
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +31%
3407
Nova 8 Pro
2610
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +49%
597753
Nova 8 Pro
402498
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (25th and 96th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 EMUI 11
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
8 Pro
28:35 hr
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
85.4 dB
Nova 8 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2020 December 2020
Release date April 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. 8 Pro and iPhone 11
2. 8 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro
3. 8 Pro and Galaxy S20 Plus
4. 8 Pro and Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. 8 Pro and P40 Pro
6. Nova 8 Pro and P30 Pro
7. Nova 8 Pro and P20 Pro
8. Nova 8 Pro and Mate 20 Pro
9. Nova 8 Pro and Mate 40 Pro
10. Nova 8 Pro and V20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish