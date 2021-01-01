Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro

Ванплас 8 Про
OnePlus 8 Pro
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (880 against 495 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 484K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (513 vs 441 PPI)
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 907 and 777 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
95
P40 Pro
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
95
P40 Pro
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
83
P40 Pro
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
83
P40 Pro
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
91
P40 Pro
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
88
P40 Pro
85

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.4%
PWM 258 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +78%
880 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro
90.8%
P40 Pro +1%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +17%
907
P40 Pro
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +6%
3312
P40 Pro
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +21%
586732
P40 Pro
484432
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (13th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 EMUI 11
OS size 20 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
P40 Pro +23%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro
16:58 hr
P40 Pro +9%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro +26%
28:35 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (108th and 64th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
P40 Pro +11%
140
Video quality
8 Pro
103
P40 Pro +2%
105
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
P40 Pro +8%
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.2 dB
P40 Pro +5%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 March 2020
Release date April 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
53 (72.6%)
20 (27.4%)
Total votes: 73

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10 Pro vs 8 Pro
2. iPhone 11 Pro Max vs 8 Pro
3. Galaxy S20 vs 8 Pro
4. Huawei P40 vs 8 Pro
5. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs 8 Pro
6. Mi 10 Pro vs P40 Pro
7. iPhone 11 Pro vs P40 Pro
8. Galaxy S20 Plus vs P40 Pro
9. Galaxy S20 Ultra vs P40 Pro
10. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish