OnePlus 8 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4200 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 528K)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (880 against 752 nits)
- 16% higher pixel density (513 vs 441 PPI)
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 907 and 782 points
- Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
90
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
88
86
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|513 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|90.8%
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.3%
|PWM
|258 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +16%
907
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +5%
3312
3168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +11%
586732
528824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (13th and 32nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|20 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4510 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Yes (40 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Yes (100% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:28 hr
P40 Pro Plus +9%
13:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:58 hr
P40 Pro Plus +5%
17:39 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro +18%
28:35 hr
24:00 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (108th and 99th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
|5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
P40 Pro Plus +14%
144
Video quality
103
P40 Pro Plus +12%
115
Generic camera score
119
P40 Pro Plus +17%
139
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|~ 1300 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro Plus.
Cast your vote
18 (60%)
12 (40%)
Total votes: 30