OnePlus 8 Pro vs Meizu 17

OnePlus 8 Pro
VS
Meizu 17

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Meizu 17, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (513 vs 390 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (880 against 692 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Meizu 17
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
96
Meizu 17
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
95
Meizu 17
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
95
Meizu 17
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
81
Meizu 17
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
91
Meizu 17
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
89
Meizu 17
82

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Meizu 17

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +27%
880 nits
Meizu 17
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro +5%
90.8%
Meizu 17
86.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Meizu 17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
907
Meizu 17 +1%
915
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +9%
3312
Meizu 17
3050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro
586732
Meizu 17
583925
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (13th and 17th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 FlyMe 9
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Meizu 17
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Meizu 17
n/a
Talk (3G)
8 Pro
28:35 hr
Meizu 17
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Meizu 17
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Meizu 17
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Meizu 17
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.2 dB
Meizu 17
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 May 2020
Release date April 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

