OnePlus 8 Pro vs Meizu 18

VS
OnePlus 8 Pro
Meizu 18

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (882 against 692 nits)
  • Comes with 510 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 577K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 10% higher pixel density (563 vs 513 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
94
Meizu 18
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
90
Meizu 18
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
88
Meizu 18
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
78
Meizu 18
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
91
Meizu 18
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
86
Meizu 18
86

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Meizu 18

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 513 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +27%
882 nits
Meizu 18
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +2%
90.8%
Meizu 18
88.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Meizu 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
892
Meizu 18 +25%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro
3309
Meizu 18 +9%
3597
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro
577234
Meizu 18 +20%
693342
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (60th and 15th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Flyme 9
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 36 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Talk (3G)
8 Pro
28:35 hr
Meizu 18
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Meizu 18
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Meizu 18
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Meizu 18
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.4 dB
Meizu 18
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 March 2021
Release date April 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Meizu 18.

