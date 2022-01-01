Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (884 against 497 nits)
  • 27% higher pixel density (513 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 490 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4020 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
91
Edge 30
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
74
Edge 30
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
81
Edge 30
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
74
Edge 30
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
90
Edge 30
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
79
Edge 30
76

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 513 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +78%
884 nits
Edge 30
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +5%
90.8%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +10%
903
Edge 30
822
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +43%
3349
Edge 30
2347
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
8 Pro
674685
Edge 30
n/a
CPU 177065 -
GPU 274995 -
Memory 95224 -
UX 128265 -
Total score 674685 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
8 Pro
3820
Edge 30
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 22 FPS -
Graphics score 3820 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11758 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12 -
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:55 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:42 hr -
Watching video 13:39 hr -
Gaming 05:02 hr -
Standby 105 hr -
General battery life
8 Pro
31:10 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
Edge 30
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
Edge 30
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
Edge 30
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.4 dB
Edge 30
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 April 2022
Release date April 2020 May 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 8 Pro. It has a better performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.

