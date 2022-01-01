Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.