Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 168K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Comes with 1010 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (91 vs 69 hours)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (880 against 580 nits)
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 400 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 513 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +52%
880 nits
Nokia 7.2
580 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro +10%
90.8%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 512
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +177%
907
Nokia 7.2
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +131%
3312
Nokia 7.2
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +248%
586732
Nokia 7.2
168624
AnTuTu 8 Results (13th and 284th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Android One
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) No
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro +15%
12:28 hr
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro +76%
16:58 hr
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro
28:35 hr
Nokia 7.2 +1%
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro +40%
126
Nokia 7.2
90
Video quality
8 Pro +37%
103
Nokia 7.2
75
Generic camera score
8 Pro +40%
119
Nokia 7.2
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.2 dB
Nokia 7.2 +1%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

