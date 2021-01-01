Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs 7 Plus – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs Nokia 7 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.78 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 104% higher maximum brightness (880 against 432 nits)
  • Comes with 710 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 3800 mAh
  • 27% higher pixel density (513 vs 403 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 13% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
95
7 Plus
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
96
7 Plus
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
83
7 Plus
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
81
7 Plus
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
91
7 Plus
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
88
7 Plus
57

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
7 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 513 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 77.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM 258 Hz Not detected
Response time 7.5 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2082:1
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +104%
880 nits
7 Plus
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro +17%
90.8%
7 Plus
77.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and Nokia 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 512
GPU clock 587 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
907
7 Plus
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro
3312
7 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro
586732
7 Plus
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Android One
OS size 20 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro +11%
12:28 hr
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro +45%
16:58 hr
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro +33%
28:35 hr
7 Plus
21:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
7 Plus
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
7 Plus
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
7 Plus
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.2 dB
7 Plus +1%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2020 February 2018
Release date April 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.361 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.776 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

