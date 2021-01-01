OnePlus 8 Pro vs 10 Pro VS OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1002K versus 669K)

Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 884 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 10

Comes with 490 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4510 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1248 and 902 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 8 Pro Price OnePlus 10 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 513 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 258 Hz - Response time 7.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness 8 Pro 884 nits 10 Pro +46% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 8 Pro +1% 90.8% 10 Pro 90%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730 GPU clock 587 MHz - FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 8 Pro 902 10 Pro +38% 1248 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8 Pro 3352 10 Pro +24% 4156 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 8 Pro 669982 10 Pro +50% 1002438 CPU 177065 229138 GPU 274995 438172 Memory 95224 172155 UX 128265 168167 Total score 669982 1002438 3DMark Wild Life Performance 8 Pro 3808 10 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 22 FPS - Graphics score 3808 - PCMark 3.0 score 11919 - AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (77th and 2nd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12.1 ROM OxygenOS 10.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 20 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4510 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 8 Pro 12:28 hr 10 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) 8 Pro 16:58 hr 10 Pro n/a Talk (3G) 8 Pro 28:35 hr 10 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 8 Pro 126 10 Pro n/a Video quality 8 Pro 103 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score 8 Pro 119 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 8 Pro 84.4 dB 10 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2020 January 2022 Release date April 2020 January 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.