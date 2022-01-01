Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs 10T 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs 10T 5G

VS
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 10T 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (881 against 815 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (999K versus 670K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1308 and 904 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
89
10T 5G
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
72
10T 5G
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
81
10T 5G
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
74
10T 5G
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
90
10T 5G
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
78
10T 5G
84

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.1:9
PPI 513 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.6%
PWM 258 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
8 Pro +8%
881 nits
10T 5G
815 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +3%
90.8%
10T 5G
87.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 587 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
904
10T 5G +45%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro
3336
10T 5G +17%
3905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
8 Pro
670801
10T 5G +49%
999014
CPU 177065 247669
GPU 274995 439011
Memory 95224 146080
UX 128265 170563
Total score 670801 999014
3DMark Wild Life Performance
8 Pro
3832
10T 5G +172%
10404
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 22 FPS 62 FPS
Graphics score 3832 10404
PCMark 3.0 score 11699 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (152nd and 28th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 12 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 30 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:42 hr 11:17 hr
Watching video 13:39 hr 16:57 hr
Gaming 05:02 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 105 hr 97 hr
General battery life
8 Pro
31:10 hr
10T 5G +6%
33:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
10T 5G
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
10T 5G
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
10T 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.4 dB
10T 5G
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 August 2022
Release date April 2020 August 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10T 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

