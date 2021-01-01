Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs OnePlus 3T – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 3T

Ванплас 8 Про
VS
Ванплас 3Т
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 3T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 226K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.28 inches larger screen size
  • Delivers 99% higher maximum brightness (875 against 439 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 17.46% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 1110 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 3400 mAh
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 401 PPI)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (91 vs 83 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 3T
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
OnePlus 3T

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 513 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 73.34%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz -
Response time 7.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +99%
875 nits
OnePlus 3T
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 158 gramm (5.57 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +24%
90.8%
OnePlus 3T
73.34%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 3T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 530
GPU clock 587 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
899
OnePlus 3T
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro
3347
OnePlus 3T
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
8 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 3T
165128
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +150%
566704
OnePlus 3T
226710
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (64th and 300th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 OxygenOS 5.0.4
OS size 20 GB 13.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro +46%
12:28 hr
OnePlus 3T
8:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro +25%
16:58 hr
OnePlus 3T
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro
28:35 hr
OnePlus 3T +8%
30:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
OnePlus 3T
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
OnePlus 3T
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
OnePlus 3T
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.4 dB
OnePlus 3T
84.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 November 2016
Release date April 2020 March 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) - 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.254 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and OnePlus 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro
4. Huawei P40 and OnePlus 8 Pro
5. OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro
6. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 3T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish