Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs OnePlus 5 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 5

Ванплас 8 Про
VS
Ванплас 5
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.28 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1210 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 3300 mAh
  • Delivers 105% higher maximum brightness (875 against 427 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 17.46% more screen real estate
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 401 PPI)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (91 vs 83 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
OnePlus 5

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 513 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 73.34%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +105%
875 nits
OnePlus 5
427 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 154.2 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.2 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +24%
90.8%
OnePlus 5
73.34%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 540
GPU clock 587 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro
899
OnePlus 5
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro
3347
OnePlus 5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
8 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 5
178297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro
566704
OnePlus 5
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 20 GB 11.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro +17%
12:28 hr
OnePlus 5
10:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro
16:58 hr
OnePlus 5 +11%
18:42 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro +47%
28:35 hr
OnePlus 5
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Focal length: 36 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 20 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
OnePlus 5
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
OnePlus 5
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
OnePlus 5
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.4 dB
OnePlus 5 +4%
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 June 2017
Release date April 2020 August 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
2. OnePlus 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
3. OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
4. OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
5. OnePlus 8 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro
6. OnePlus 5 and Huawei Honor 10
7. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 7T
8. OnePlus 5 and Xiaomi Pocophone F1
9. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 6T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish