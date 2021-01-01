Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs OnePlus 5T – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 5T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 276K)
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1210 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 3300 mAh
  • Delivers 103% higher maximum brightness (875 against 432 nits)
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (91 vs 82 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Thinner bezels – 10.92% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money




Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
OnePlus 5T

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 513 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 79.88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 258 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +103%
875 nits
OnePlus 5T
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
8 Pro +14%
90.8%
OnePlus 5T
79.88%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 540
GPU clock 587 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +132%
899
OnePlus 5T
387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +100%
3347
OnePlus 5T
1673
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
8 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 5T
176621
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +105%
566704
OnePlus 5T
276074
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (64th and 251st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 20 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro +22%
12:28 hr
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro +1%
16:58 hr
OnePlus 5T
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro +27%
28:35 hr
OnePlus 5T
22:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 20 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
OnePlus 5T
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
OnePlus 5T
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
OnePlus 5T
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.4 dB
OnePlus 5T +2%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 November 2017
Release date April 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 525 USD
SAR (head) - 1.68 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.








