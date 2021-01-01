Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs 7T Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs 7T Pro

Ванплас 8 Про
OnePlus 8 Pro
VS
Ванплас 7Т Про
OnePlus 7T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (880 against 591 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 425 mAh larger battery capacity: 4510 vs 4085 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 480K)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (100 vs 91 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 Pro
95
7T Pro
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 Pro
95
7T Pro
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 Pro
83
7T Pro
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 Pro
81
7T Pro
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 Pro
91
7T Pro
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 Pro
87
7T Pro
79

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
7T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 513 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM 258 Hz 294 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +49%
880 nits
7T Pro
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro +3%
90.8%
7T Pro
88.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +26%
907
7T Pro
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro +16%
3312
7T Pro
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro +22%
586732
7T Pro
480204
AnTuTu Rating (13th and 54th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 20 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro +2%
12:28 hr
7T Pro
12:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro
16:58 hr
7T Pro +9%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro
28:35 hr
7T Pro +22%
34:45 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (108th and 59th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
7T Pro
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
7T Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
7T Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro +4%
84.2 dB
7T Pro
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2020 October 2019
Release date April 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (41.9%)
18 (58.1%)
Total votes: 31

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs OnePlus 8 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro
4. Huawei P40 vs OnePlus 8 Pro
5. OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs OnePlus 7T Pro
7. Huawei P30 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs OnePlus 7T Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 7T Pro
10. OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish