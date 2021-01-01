Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8

Ванплас 8 Про
OnePlus 8 Pro
VS
Ванплас 8
OnePlus 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 8, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (513 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (880 against 787 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (108 vs 91 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 Pro
vs
OnePlus 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 513 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.7%
PWM 258 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
8 Pro +12%
880 nits
OnePlus 8
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
8 Pro +2%
90.8%
OnePlus 8
88.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 Pro +2%
907
OnePlus 8
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 Pro
3312
OnePlus 8
3311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
8 Pro
586732
OnePlus 8
586532

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 20 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4510 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 23 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
8 Pro
12:28 hr
OnePlus 8 +16%
14:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8 Pro
16:58 hr
OnePlus 8 +17%
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
8 Pro
28:35 hr
OnePlus 8
28:45 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (108th and 47th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 Pro
126
OnePlus 8
n/a
Video quality
8 Pro
103
OnePlus 8
n/a
Generic camera score
8 Pro
119
OnePlus 8
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
8 Pro
84.2 dB
OnePlus 8 +6%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 April 2020
Release date April 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 512 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8.

