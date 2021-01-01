OnePlus 8 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
- Comes with 2073 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2227 mAh
- Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
- Shows 57% longer battery life (108 vs 69 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (810 against 633 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- 18% higher pixel density (476 vs 402 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.7 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.7%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|PWM
|373 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
908
iPhone 12 mini +78%
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3417
iPhone 12 mini +23%
4193
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8 +9%
589104
538846
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0
|-
|OS size
|23 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 22 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8 +18%
14:22 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8 +60%
19:45 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8 +133%
28:45 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
132
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 512 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.
