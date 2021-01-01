Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 vs Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
  • Comes with 1584 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2716 mAh
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 315K)
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (108 vs 74 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% 99.3%
PWM 373 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8 +17%
787 nits
iPhone X
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus 8 +7%
88.7%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8
893
iPhone X +4%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8 +40%
3311
iPhone X
2363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8 +86%
586532
iPhone X
315253

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 -
OS size 23 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8 +54%
14:22 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8 +61%
19:45 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8 +50%
28:45 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8 +5%
89.2 dB
iPhone X
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2017
Release date April 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 512 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 is definitely a better buy.

