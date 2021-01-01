Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8 vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Ванплас 8
OnePlus 8
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 2 ZS660KL
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (792 against 623 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 487K)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 60 grams less
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 896 and 725 points
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (132 vs 108 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 80.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8 +27%
792 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 8 +10%
88.7%
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
80.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8 +20%
586512
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
487016

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 ROG UI
OS size 23 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8
14:22 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +7%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8
19:45 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +30%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8
28:45 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +41%
40:00 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (49th and 7th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8 +5%
89.2 dB
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 July 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 512 USD ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
