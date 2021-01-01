OnePlus 8 vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (792 against 623 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 487K)
- Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 60 grams less
- The phone is 9-months newer
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 896 and 725 points
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
- Shows 22% longer battery life (132 vs 108 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
94
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.7%
|80.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|PWM
|373 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8 +24%
896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8 +25%
3345
2672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8 +20%
586512
487016
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (28th and 45th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 10.0
|ROG UI
|OS size
|23 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 22 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:22 hr
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:45 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +30%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
28:45 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +41%
40:00 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (49th and 7th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|July 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 512 USD
|~ 875 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL.
