Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.