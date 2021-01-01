Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.