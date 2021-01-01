Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8 vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 vs Google Pixel 5

Ванплас 8
OnePlus 8
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 319K)
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (108 vs 93 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (787 against 689 nits)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 88.7% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8 +14%
787 nits
Pixel 5
689 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus 8 +3%
88.7%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8 +51%
893
Pixel 5
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8 +83%
3311
Pixel 5
1806
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8 +84%
586532
Pixel 5
319388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (14th and 133rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Stock Android
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8 +15%
14:22 hr
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8 +27%
19:45 hr
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8 +11%
28:45 hr
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 8
n/a
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
OnePlus 8
n/a
Pixel 5
107
Generic camera score
OnePlus 8
n/a
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8
89.2 dB
Pixel 5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2020
Release date April 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 512 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 is definitely a better buy.

