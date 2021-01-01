Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.