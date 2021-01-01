Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8 vs Meizu 18 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 vs Meizu 18

OnePlus 8
Meizu 18

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (793 against 692 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 402 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 581K)
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8
vs
Meizu 18

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.7% 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8 +15%
793 nits
Meizu 18
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 8
88.7%
Meizu 18
88.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 and Meizu 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8
902
Meizu 18 +23%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8
3292
Meizu 18 +9%
3597
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8
581229
Meizu 18 +19%
693342
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (57th and 15th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Flyme 9
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 36 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min) Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8
14:22 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8
19:45 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8
28:45 hr
Meizu 18
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8
89.4 dB
Meizu 18
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2020 March 2021
Release date April 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 512 USD ~ 625 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Meizu 18. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8.

