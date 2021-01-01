Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8 vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8 vs Nokia 7.2

Ванплас 8
OnePlus 8
VS
Нокиа 7.2
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (586K versus 168K)
  • Shows 57% longer battery life (108 vs 69 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3500 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (787 against 580 nits)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 402 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 88.7% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7% -
PWM 373 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8 +36%
787 nits
Nokia 7.2
580 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus 8 +8%
88.7%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 512
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8 +173%
893
Nokia 7.2
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8 +131%
3311
Nokia 7.2
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8 +248%
586532
Nokia 7.2
168624

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 10.0 Android One
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 22 min) No
Full charging time 0:52 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8 +33%
14:22 hr
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8 +107%
19:45 hr
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8
28:45 hr
Nokia 7.2 +1%
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1.6 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8 +5%
89.2 dB
Nokia 7.2
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 512 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 or OnePlus 8
2. Apple iPhone XR or OnePlus 8
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or OnePlus 8
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or OnePlus 8
5. OnePlus 7 Pro or OnePlus 8
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Nokia 7.2
7. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Nokia 7.2
8. Nokia 8.3 or Nokia 7.2
9. Nokia 1.3 or Nokia 7.2
10. Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 7.2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish